European parliament 's VP assures support to Pakistan on Kashmir

European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo has announced full support to Pakistan's standpoint on aggression against Kashmiris and controversial Indian law

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo has announced full support to Pakistan's standpoint on aggression against Kashmiris and controversial Indian law.He was addressing a joint press conference alongwith Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor's House after the meeting on Friday.

European Parliament member Wajid Khan and Pak-Europe Friendship Federation Chairman Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal also flanked him Regional situation, Kashmir issue, India's war hysteria, extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan and other matters were discussed in the meeting.Fabio who is also Vice President of Human Rights Committee of European Parliament siad that Pakistan has sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war against terrorism and establishment of peace, for which he pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Army, people of Pakistan.

He said that India is committing sheer violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir where women, children and youth are treated inhumanely , which cannot be ignored at any cost.He said that Pakistan is sticking to its stance of resolving Kashmir issue and restoration of peace through dialogue and I think it is the right way.

India should not unleash such atrocities as people living in occupied Kashmir has the right to live a free life but unfortunately, they have been faced withtyrannies for decades."I will raise an effective voice in the European Parliament.

New Citizenship Act in India is also against the human rights and I hope that India will review this bill as all the citizens have equal basic human rights. Germany and France had fought for centuries but today they are best friends, and I think, India should also resolve the issues through dialogue with Pakistan.

I assure the people of Pakistan that I will be standing with them on the matter of extension in GSP-Plus status and interests of Pakistan and I believe that extension will be granted for GSP-Plus status to Pakistan", he added.On the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that meeting with European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo was very successful."It is a matter of pride for me and Pakistan as I have held meetings with 36 members of European Parliament during my visit to Europe a few days ago and talked to them on Kashmir issue, India's war hysteria and GSP-Plus status.

And on my invitation, European Parliament's Vice President Fabio Massimo has come to Pakistan. It is also a matter of great happiness for me that European Parliament's Vice President is also acknowledging the anti-terrorism war, establishment of peace and Kashmiris'stance which is a bigger success of Pakistan on diplomatic front,", he added.He said that European Parliament will soon invite Prime Minister Imran Khan to address with its session.