European Parliament VP Fabio Massimo to arrive on Friday

European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo will reach the provincial metropolis on a two-day visit on Friday to discuss GSP-Plus Status and economic relations with Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo will reach the provincial metropolis on a two-day visit on Friday to discuss GSP-Plus Status and economic relations with Pakistan

Fabio Massimo is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar after latter's recent visit to Europe.

According to a press release issued by the Govenror House here on Thursday, the governor and European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo will hold a formal meeting and discuss multifarious matters of mutual interest.

Sarwar said Fabio Massimo's visit was of utmost importance, adding the European Parliament Vice President would meet a delegation from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and business community.

He would also attend different meetings to discuss extension in GSP-Plus status, and ways and means to further improve Pakistan's access to European markets.

Sarwar said he had met with 36 members of European Parliament during his recent visit to Europe and had successful discussions on extension in GSP-Plus status and economy.

He said European Parliament Vice President's visit would also further improve relations between Pakistan and Europe, and Pakistan would have huge economic benefits.