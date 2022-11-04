European Parliamentarians delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

A delegation of European Parliamentarians called on Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of European Parliamentarians called on Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday.

The minister briefed the delegation about the rehabilitation efforts carried out in flood affected areas, said a press release.

The tireless efforts of the ministry enabled early restoration of electricity in the worst hit areas, he said.

The minister highlighted that climate change is no more a theory but a real disaster for Pakistan. Despite minimum share in world pollution, Pakistan had to face the brunt of Climate change, he said.

Khurram Dastgir Khan apprised the delegation of the present government's solar policy.

He stressed that every new generation capacity will be based on indigenous resources.

In this regard, Pakistan hopes to benefit from European expertise particularly in replacing fuel plants.

The parliamentarians appreciated the solar initiative and called it a step in right direction.

The delegation expressed high hopes for further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and EU.

The minister pointed out that green financing should be made accessible for countries hit by climate change.

He urged that a separate fund for emergency rehabilitation should be created in events of Climate catastrophe.

The delegation also agreed to the idea that world needs to provide active support for Climate crisis.

The delegation comprised of Herve Juvin and Virginie Joron.