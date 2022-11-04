UrduPoint.com

European Parliamentarians Delegation Calls On Khurram Dastgir

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 08:37 PM

European Parliamentarians delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

A delegation of European Parliamentarians called on Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of European Parliamentarians called on Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday.

The minister briefed the delegation about the rehabilitation efforts carried out in flood affected areas, said a press release.

The tireless efforts of the ministry enabled early restoration of electricity in the worst hit areas, he said.

The minister highlighted that climate change is no more a theory but a real disaster for Pakistan. Despite minimum share in world pollution, Pakistan had to face the brunt of Climate change, he said.

Khurram Dastgir Khan apprised the delegation of the present government's solar policy.

He stressed that every new generation capacity will be based on indigenous resources.

In this regard, Pakistan hopes to benefit from European expertise particularly in replacing fuel plants.

The parliamentarians appreciated the solar initiative and called it a step in right direction.

The delegation expressed high hopes for further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and EU.

The minister pointed out that green financing should be made accessible for countries hit by climate change.

He urged that a separate fund for emergency rehabilitation should be created in events of Climate catastrophe.

The delegation also agreed to the idea that world needs to provide active support for Climate crisis.

The delegation comprised of Herve Juvin and Virginie Joron.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Electricity Flood Khurram Dastgir Khan From Government Share

Recent Stories

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

Dera Police arrest 3 outlaws, recover arms

31 seconds ago
 France Faces Difficulties With Setting Up Military ..

France Faces Difficulties With Setting Up Military Base in Romania - Reports

33 seconds ago
 CM approves purchase of new CT scan, Thallium scan ..

CM approves purchase of new CT scan, Thallium scan machine for PIC

34 seconds ago
 Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rom ..

Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh in Rome

4 minutes ago
 G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

G7 agrees to help Ukraine reconstruction

4 minutes ago
 Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

Mehmood visits Pakistan Post Foundation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.