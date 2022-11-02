UrduPoint.com

European Union Delegation Visits Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 11:36 PM

European Union delegation visits Gwadar

A high-level delegation of the European Union paid a visit to Gwadar here on Wednesday and appreciated the proposed plan for development of Port Area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A high-level delegation of the European Union paid a visit to Gwadar here on Wednesday and appreciated the proposed plan for development of Port Area.

The delegation was led by Hervc Juvin Member Committee for International Trade while the delegation included Virginie Joran Member Committee for International Market and others.

Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujibur Rahman Qambrani gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on their arrival in Gwadar.

Director General GDA told the delegation that Gwadar has always been the center of attention of global economies due to its natural geographical presence.

"The importance of Gwadar has increased after the construction of the deep water port which is the shortest shipping route in the region," He noted that In view of this global importance and status of Gwadar city, Smart Port City Master Plan has been designed, adding that in the light of the GDA master plan, the city is undergoing the construction and development process according to international standards.

Mujeebur Rehman said in the future, this city will emerge as an economic and tourism center at the global level.

He further told the delegation that under the master plan, work is going on on the projects of health, water, electricity, education, tourism and sports including the Central business District, Gwadar Free Zone, International Airport comprising twenty five hundred acres of land.

The delegation appreciated the proposed construction and development plan and the role of GDA.

The delegation discussed the investment opportunities and favorable environment in Gwadar and showed interest in providing technical support in various sectors including fisheries.

Related Topics

Sports Electricity Business Education Water European Union Visit Gwadar Market Airport

Recent Stories

Poland's First NPP to Be Built by US Firm Westingh ..

Poland's First NPP to Be Built by US Firm Westinghouse - Prime Minister

54 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up 14% to Above $1,3 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up 14% to Above $1,350 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

56 seconds ago
 Switzerland Adopts Sanctions Against Iran Over All ..

Switzerland Adopts Sanctions Against Iran Over Alleged Supply of Drones to Russi ..

57 seconds ago
 Top Diplomats of Turkey, US Discuss Situation With ..

Top Diplomats of Turkey, US Discuss Situation With Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

59 seconds ago
 Sibling die in road accident

Sibling die in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons govt officials over d ..

Islamabad High Court summons govt officials over delay in long march' NOC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.