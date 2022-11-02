European Union delegation visits Gwadar

A high-level delegation of the European Union paid a visit to Gwadar here on Wednesday and appreciated the proposed plan for development of Port Area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A high-level delegation of the European Union paid a visit to Gwadar here on Wednesday and appreciated the proposed plan for development of Port Area.

The delegation was led by Hervc Juvin Member Committee for International Trade while the delegation included Virginie Joran Member Committee for International Market and others.

Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujibur Rahman Qambrani gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on their arrival in Gwadar.

Director General GDA told the delegation that Gwadar has always been the center of attention of global economies due to its natural geographical presence.

"The importance of Gwadar has increased after the construction of the deep water port which is the shortest shipping route in the region," He noted that In view of this global importance and status of Gwadar city, Smart Port City Master Plan has been designed, adding that in the light of the GDA master plan, the city is undergoing the construction and development process according to international standards.

Mujeebur Rehman said in the future, this city will emerge as an economic and tourism center at the global level.

He further told the delegation that under the master plan, work is going on on the projects of health, water, electricity, education, tourism and sports including the Central business District, Gwadar Free Zone, International Airport comprising twenty five hundred acres of land.

The delegation appreciated the proposed construction and development plan and the role of GDA.

The delegation discussed the investment opportunities and favorable environment in Gwadar and showed interest in providing technical support in various sectors including fisheries.