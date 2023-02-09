European Union (EU) to provide 12mln Euro to WASA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The European Union (EU) will provide technical aid worth 12 million Euro to Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore.

It was revealed by Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed while chairing a meeting with a delegation of European Agency during its visit to WASA head office, here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant.

MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed said that 3 lakh Euros have been provided by the EU for establishment of Project Management Unit and directions have been issued to complete the project rapidly.

He said that Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant would fill river Ravi with 170 MDG water after treatment which would ultimately proved helpful to control environmental pollution.

Country Director European Agency Philip Stein, Director Planning WASA Zeshan Bilal, Dy. Director Samina Asif also attended the meeting.