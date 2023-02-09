UrduPoint.com

European Union (EU) To Provide 12mln Euro To WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

European Union (EU) to provide 12mln Euro to WASA

The European Union (EU) will provide technical aid worth 12 million Euro to Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The European Union (EU) will provide technical aid worth 12 million Euro to Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore.

It was revealed by Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed while chairing a meeting with a delegation of European Agency during its visit to WASA head office, here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant.

MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed said that 3 lakh Euros have been provided by the EU for establishment of Project Management Unit and directions have been issued to complete the project rapidly.

He said that Babu Sabu Water Treatment Plant would fill river Ravi with 170 MDG water after treatment which would ultimately proved helpful to control environmental pollution.

Country Director European Agency Philip Stein, Director Planning WASA Zeshan Bilal, Dy. Director Samina Asif also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Water European Union Visit Euro Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in A ..

Record edition of IDEX and NAVDEX to kick off in Abu Dhabi with wide-scale parti ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

11 minutes ago
 White House Considers Restricting China's Access t ..

White House Considers Restricting China's Access to Dollars - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road trigg ..

Dispute over allegedly "peeing" in main road triggers altercation, exchange of f ..

17 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern ..

Meeting discusses water supply schemes of southern districts

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Ru ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.