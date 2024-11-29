Open Menu

European Union Officially Lifts Ban On PIA: CAA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially lifted the suspension on flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially lifted the suspension on flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), on Friday also confirmed that Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation has been issued to Airblue.

DG CAA expressed gratitude to the prime minister, aviation minister, and secretary aviation for their unwavering support, which enabled the PCAA to achieve this historic milestone.

He commended his entire team for their tireless efforts and dedication to ensuring effective safety oversight. On this momentous occasion, DG CAA extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation, airlines, and the aviation sector.

Additionally, DG CAA specially acknowledged the officials of the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency for their consistent coordination and support throughout the process of lifting the suspension.

