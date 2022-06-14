UrduPoint.com

European Union Organizes Business Forum In Peshawar To Encourage Pakistani SMEs To Boost Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The European Union (EU) Charge'd Affaires to Pakistan Mr.Thomas Seiler on Tuesday said that EU-Pakistan business Forum would enable exporters to reap full benefits from the EU-granted GSP+ concessions to Pakistan by developing contacts in the EU market.

Addressing the participants of the fourth edition of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Peshawar, Mr.Thomas said that this program would also help explore bilateral trade opportunities for the EU and Pakistani businesses and identify new sectors to expand the export base and diversify exports, said a press release issued here by EU's Commission in Pakistan.

EU-granted GSP+ status to Pakistan and provides two-thirds of tariff lines duty-free access to the EU market, with the rest on preferential duties, and paves the way even for the SMEs to become real engines for economic development.

"We have come to Peshawar to hold the 4th EU-Pakistan Business Forum, with the hope and confidence that it will widen trade opportunities - especially for the small and medium enterprises", he added.

During the Peshawar session of the Business Forum, the participants were informed about making the Pakistani SMEs a part of the country's export supply chains using the GSP+ scheme granted to Pakistan by the European Union.

It is pertinent to mention that after three previous programmes held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi on 8 September, 13 October and 17 November respectively, last year, the current event in Peshawar was attended by representatives of local SMEs from key sectors including handicrafts and carpets, tourism, stone and gems industry.

