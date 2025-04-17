A high level delegation from the European Union Parliament called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A high level delegation from the European Union Parliament called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed enhancing parliamentary ties and matters of mutual interest.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan welcomed the delegation and said, "Pakistan highly values its longstanding and cordial relations with the European Union." He emphasized that Pakistan wanted to further deepen its parliamentary cooperation with the EU.

Highlighting the internal democratic progress, he said that democracy was gaining strength in Pakistan and that democratic continuity ensured sustainable development and prosperity.

He also praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and their globally recognized efforts towards establishing lasting peace.

The speaker briefed the delegation about the committee system of the Punjab Assembly, describing it as a platform

that encouraged in-depth discussions and research to produce quality legislation.

The EU delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and stability and recognized its contribution to global anti-terrorism efforts. The delegation said that the people of Pakistan had always demonstrated resilience, patience and determination during testing times. They assured continued EU support to Pakistan in the areas of democratic development, freedom of expression and the rule of law.

The European Union delegation was led by Serban Dimitrie Sturdza and included Ruth Firmnich, Michael McNamara, Cristina Stanculescu, Songul Dogan and Liviu Adrian Niti.

From the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, Chairman Public Accounts Committee-II Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Member Provincial Assembly Noorul Amin Wattoo, Pir Ashraf Rasool and Ghazali Saleem Butt were present.