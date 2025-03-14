European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on PA Speaker

European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' Team leader Marry Cummings along with her delegation called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here on Friday

During the meeting, continuity of country's democratic system, strengthening of institutions, supremacy of parliament and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The speaker paid tribute to European Union for extending cooperation in education, health and other sectors.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that solution to the problems of people was linked with supremacy of the parliament. He further said, "It is a top priority to make people aware about assembly proceedings."

Public Accounts Committee III Chairman Ahmad Iqbal, Advisor to Speaker Osama Khawar and others attended the meeting.