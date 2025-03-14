- Home
- Pakistan
- European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on PA Speaker
European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' Team Leader Marry Cummings Calls On PA Speaker
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM
European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' Team leader Marry Cummings along with her delegation called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' Team leader Marry Cummings along with her delegation called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here on Friday.
During the meeting, continuity of country's democratic system, strengthening of institutions, supremacy of parliament and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.
The speaker paid tribute to European Union for extending cooperation in education, health and other sectors.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that solution to the problems of people was linked with supremacy of the parliament. He further said, "It is a top priority to make people aware about assembly proceedings."
Public Accounts Committee III Chairman Ahmad Iqbal, Advisor to Speaker Osama Khawar and others attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..
Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..
PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election
Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..
UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..
End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab
Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch
SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth1 minute ago
-
PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election2 minutes ago
-
Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani urges resolution ..2 minutes ago
-
End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch5 minutes ago
-
SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links5 minutes ago
-
European Union Programme 'Stable Parliament' team leader Marry Cummings calls on PA Speaker5 minutes ago
-
Former Al-Falah securities CEO arrested for Rs 540 million fraud; wife faces cyber crime inquiry30 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against Pakistan33 minutes ago