European Union Provides €700,000 To Assist Flood Victims In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The European Union is providing €700,000 in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, after widespread flooding and landslides have caused loss of lives and significant damage to people’s livelihood and key infrastructures across the country.
The aid will help address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable communities in some of the hardest-hit areas, particularly in Balochistan, Khyber Paktunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, a news release said.
“The EU expresses heartfelt condolences to Pakistan for the lives lost in the exceptionally heavy monsoon rains, which have once again put the resilience of communities across the country to the test,” said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian programmes in Pakistan.
”The EU has made available funding to help our humanitarian partners on the ground respond and deliver essential lifesaving aid to affected families.”
The funding will be channeled through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The emergency response will prioritise multi-sectoral assistance to help the most affected people meet their needs, such as water and sanitation, temporary shelter and essential relief items.
This comes on top of € 11 million allocated by EU humanitarian aid in 2024 for humanitarian support and disaster preparedness in Pakistan.
