European Union resolution criticizes human rights violations in India: PM AJK

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday said that the resolution of the European Parliament condemning the violations of human rights and persecution of religious minorities in India has left Modi and his party exposed at the international level.

"India has always tried to hoodwink the world through its policy of deceit and deception", the PM said in a statement.

"The ruthless persecution of minorities in India was an eye-opener for the world", PM emphatically said.

While welcoming the European Parliament for condemning human rights violations in India, the AJK premier demanded the European countries link trade with India to the improvement of the human rights situation in the country.

He said that "India was an extremist state where religious minorities have been deprived of their basic human rights".

The AJK premier, while referring to continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said that India had been involved in massive human rights violations in the region.

He said that the Kashmiri people have been the worst victims of India's fascism for the past several decades.

He, however, maintained that after August 5, 2019, India has turned the occupied territory into a military garrison, where people live in a state of perpetual fear and anxiety.

Terming India's 5th August action as a violation of the UNSC resolutions, the PM said that after stripping the region of its special status, the Indian government was hectically engaged to change the region's demography.

The prime minister said that the world should take notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, and play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.