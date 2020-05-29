'Europeans preferring Pakistan for extreme Sports, mountaineering destination'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque has said that French and European alpinists, trekkers, skiers, and adventure sports enthusiasts were choosing Pakistan as their preferred destination to explore the wonders of nature.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque stated this while talking to Berenice Rocfort and Emilie Brouze, the two French writers and journalists who co-authored the book "Winter in Himalaya-an ultimate challenge", during a virtual meeting held in Paris, said a message received here.

Ambassador congratulated the two lady journalists for choosing the unique subject and recounting nail-biting experiences of the six daring and experienced mountaineers of the world in the Himalayas and Karakorum ranges.

This included the experience of French alpinist Elisabeth Revol about her attempt to climb Nanga Parbat, in which she lost her Polish colleague Tomasz Mackiewicz.

She was herself saved in a daring rescue operation conducted by Pakistani Army helicopters assisted by polish climbers Denis Urubko and Adam Bielecki.

Ambassador Moin said that government of Pakistan was focusing on promoting tourism in Pakistan as a national priority. Security has improved, visa policy for tourists have been liberalized and tourist infrastructure is being upgraded. He said that Pakistan would welcome French collaboration in developing mountain tourism in Pakistan.

While noting the tourism potential of Pakistan, Rocfort and Brouze stated that Pakistan had attractive and competitive opportunities to offers for international mountaineers, in addition to its unspoiled and virgin landscapes.