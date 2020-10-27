UrduPoint.com
EU's PINS1 To Help Sindh In Promoting Nutritious Sensitive Agriculture

Tue 27th October 2020

European Union through its project Program for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (EU-PINS1) will help the agriculture sector of the province to boost its nutritious sensitive agriculture production in its sub-sectors of livestock, fisheries, and farming by fully adapting to the effects of the climate change

Senior Advisor of EU-PINs1, John K. O'Dea speaking online from London said that their Primary objective was to improve nutrition in all types of food along with boosting growth in agriculture production related to micronutrient food products.

He offered the help from his organization in a meeting held in the conference room of the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Sindh (ECC&CDD) on Tuesday chaired by its Secretary Muhammad Aslam Ghouri, said a statement here.

He further said that they were already in league with different line departments of Sindh to achieve the primary objective and now extend their help to ECC&CDD to train farmers community.

The farmers will be imparted training to adapt to the effects of climate change in their production activities including farming, fishing, and cattle farming for the ultimate goal of obtaining a higher amount of nutrition in their food-related produce.

Underlining the main objectives of PINS-1 he said that making stakeholders aware of how to boost the production of micronutrient foods that is meat, fish, eggs, milk, quality fruits, and vegetables - is their main focus for the province of Sindh.

He pointed out that the highest proportion of iron deficiency anemia affecting 23.8 per cent of women of reproductive age is prevailing in Sindh. Also, serious deficiencies in vitamin A & D, calcium, zinc, and iodine are common in people because of low per capita consumption of animal-source food like beef, mutton, chicken, and fish which has high-quality protein.

He further said that throughout Pakistan only 14.2 per cent of children aged 6-23 months enjoy a sufficient minimum dietary diversity. Therefore, the role of nutrition-sensitive food sectors; agriculture, livestock, and fisheries cannot be overlooked and they must be made adaptive to all changes occurred at global and local levels including environmental, technological, and financial, he added.

"As a result of lower than required nutrition, nearly 45.5 percent population of the province does not grow to its potential because of 23% wastage of the space to improve nutritious value in food products", he said.

Referring to the Sindh Accelerated Action Plan for Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition, he said that it aims to reduce stunting (inhibited human growth) from 48 to 30 percent in the first five years.

He concluded that climate-smart agriculture systems, which improve nutrition and food quality, food safety, reduce the female workload, counter the effect of drought, reduce soil salinity, and greenhouse gas emissions include; system rice intensification, conservation agriculture, and intercropping.

He also offered to conduct a seminar in collaboration with ECC&CDD to sensitize stakeholders on the subject issue.

In the end, Secretary ECC&CDD Muhammad Aslam Ghouri thanked the delegation of EU-PINS and appreciated their endeavors to help the agriculture sector boost its nutrition-sensitive production in the province.

He also welcomed the offer of conducting an awareness seminar on the referred issue to sensitize key stakeholders to play their due role for this lofty cause.

