EU's Special Envoy On HR Calls On Law Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :European Union's (EU) Special Envoy on Human Rights (HR) Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem here at Law Ministry.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was also present on the occasion.

Both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation with the European Union during the meeting.

The minister briefed the EU delegation on the legislation on gender rights, anti-rape law and women's property inheritance rights.

He said that the government had enacted special legislation for women in Pakistan. Now, if only one application was submitted to the female ombudsman, the decision regarding the women's property case would be finalized in three months, he added.

Farogh Naseem said that around 12000 cases had been disposed of under this law in Punjab. Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration were being issued in 15 days through NADRA where it used to take five to seven years, he added.

The minister said that the legislation done by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was unprecedented in the history of the country.

More than 700 amendments had been made to the Criminal Law, the implementation of which would further improve Pakistan's ranking and had been highly praised by the United Nations study group "Justice Project of Pakistan," he added.

The minister inquired from Eamon Gilmore regarding his visit to Pakistan.

EU envoy congratulated the law minister on making historic legislation in Pakistan and appreciated his work.

He praised the legislation and said that Pakistan was a safe country for the tourists.

The minister discussed Pakistan's Financial Action Task Force (FATF) positioning. He also briefed the EU delegation on the abuse of women in India. "In terms of human rights, if we are compared to India, we are much better than India," he added.

