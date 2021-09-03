KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :FPCCI President, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has appreciated European Union's TVET Sector Support Programs for skill development and providing vocational training to the youth of the country and the employees of small and medium enterprises.

Maggo offered his full support and facilitation from the platform of FPCCI to EU-backed TVET initiatives and expressed his desire that the youth of neglected areas should also benefit.

He highlighted FPCCI activities with EU support after signing of memorandum of understanding with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission for private sector development in January 2018 under TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP) with an objective to develop quality skills through supporting workplace-based training and by providing the employers a voice and role in the development of training policy and its implementation.

FPCCI Chief apprised the delegation that FPCCI had reactivated the joint secretariat of TVET and FPCCI at Federation House with a renewed vigour and had conducted high-profile training sessions in new technologies and management skills in Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar for SMEs and women entrepreneurs. Training sessions would continue throughout Pakistan for the rest of 2021 as well.

Head of the delegation, David Pearson of EU's TVET expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in TVET-SSP programs. Thomas Lehmann, Team Leader for Sindh and Balochistan, spoke in detail about the objectives and activities of the training sessions.

Sultan Rehman, Focal Person on TVET-SSP from FPCCI and former vice president explained the rationale behind focus on hi-tech trainings in online selling and marketing tools like e-Commerce, AMAZON, Social Media Marketing, etc.

Amjad Rafi, Convener International Affairs at FPCCI, termed the reactivation of EU-backed TVET-SSP programs in Pakistan as a milestone achievement of FPCCI in 2021 under the visionary leadership of its President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo. FPCCI and TVET would be organizing job fairs in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar in collaboration with different universities during Sept. to Dec. 2021.

FPCCI's former vice president and in-charge WTO cell at FPCCI, Engr. M.A. Jabbar underlined the need to address the challenges of business world through knowledge and innovative thinking.

He also emphasized the need to develop professional technicians including electricians, plumbers and carpenters in Pakistan as this would generate a lot of employment opportunities.