EUTA UET Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

EUTA UET takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The oath-taking ceremony of Engineering University Teachers Association (EUTA) was held here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali administered oath from Amir Taj (Department of Computer Science and IT) as President, Prof. Dr. Zahid Wadood Mufti as Vice President, Dr. Atif Sardar as General Secretary, Dr. Ehtiram-ul-Haq as Joint Secretary and Engr. Adnan Rasheed as Joint Secretary. The executive body also took oath on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor said he was ready to accept any task which would help the cause of higher education in the university and appreciated the role of teachers for standing by the University administration at all times.

Amir Taj, President EUTA, expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Vice Chancellor and said that EUTA having no political affiliation would only work for the welfare of the teaching community and the betterment of the University.

The Deans, Registrar, Heads of Departments, senior faculty members and administrative officers attended the ceremony.

APP/ash

