EV Charging Stations To Be Installed At Motorways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

EV charging stations to be installed at Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Motorways locations, keeping in view the numbers of vehicles commuting on a particular road.

"NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling station. Concessionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road," an official told APP.

He said that presently, the EV charging stations were being installed at locations, including Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar motorway (M-1), Tandliyanwala service area, Lahore - Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian -Faisalabad, Khanewal motorway (M-4), Khanewal service area, Pindi Bhattian - Faisalabad, Khanewal rnotorway (M-4) and Hazara service area, Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway (E-35).

"Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2, has installed EV charging facility at Bhera Service Area on M-2," he said.

He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.

