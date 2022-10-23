UrduPoint.com

EV Charging Stations To Be Installed At Motorways

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Motorway locations, keeping in view the number of vehicles commuting on a particular road.

"NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling stations. Concessionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road," an official told APP.

He said that presently the EV charging stations were being installed at locations including Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar motorway (M-1), Tandliyanwala service area, Lahore - Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal motorway (M-4), Khanewal service area, and Hazara service area, Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway (E-35).

"Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2 has installed an EV charging facility at Bhera Service Area on M-2," he said.

He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.

