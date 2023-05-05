UrduPoint.com

Evacuated From Sudan, 1 Saudi Citizen, 1,765 Foreign Nationals Arrive In Jeddah

Published May 05, 2023

Evacuated from Sudan, 1 Saudi citizen, 1,765 foreign nationals arrive in Jeddah

In continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts under the directives of its leadership to evacuate Saudi citizens and foreign nationals from brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan, a Saudi citizen and a total of 1,765 foreign nationals from 32 countries arrived in the port city of Jeddah on Thursday evening

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):In continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts under the directives of its leadership to evacuate Saudi citizens and foreign nationals from brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan, a Saudi citizen and a total of 1,765 foreign nationals from 32 countries arrived in the port city of Jeddah on Thursday evening.

The evacuated nationals who arrived on board the Saudi-flagged ferry passenger ship Amanah were from Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia, Syria, Jordan, Yemen, Eritrea, Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Comoros, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, the United States of America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, The Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, the Czech Republic, Cameron, Switzerland, Denmark, and Germany.

The Kingdom has been keen to cover all basic needs of the evacuated nationals to facilitate their departure to their home countries.

With the arrival of evacuees this evening, the total number of people evacuated from Sudan has reached 7,839, comprised of 247 Saudi citizens and 7,592 nationals from 110 countries.

