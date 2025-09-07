Evacuation Announced For Parts Of Jalalpur City
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 has dispatched 38 additional boats to Jalalpur Pirwala as local authorities announced evacuation of parts of the city that could come under floodwater. According to a Rescue spokesperson, 25 boats are currently operational in Jalalpur, 29 in Multan city, and 10 in Shujabad.
The spokesperson said the operation would continue under the directives of Commissioner Multan despite risks, as saving lives remained the top priority. "Rescue cannot leave people alone in this difficult time," the spokesperson added.
Citizens of some other parts in Muzaffargarh, Alipur, and Jatoi have also been urged to evacuate immediately.
