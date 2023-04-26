UrduPoint.com

Evacuation Of Pakistani Nationals From Sudan Continuing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says a ship carrying thirty seven Pakistani nationals has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan.

JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan is continuing.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said that a ship carrying thirty seven Pakistani nationals has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan.

She said we are grateful to Government of Saudi Arabia for its support and hospitality.

Another convoy of 200 Pakistanis arrive safely in Port Sudan

Foreign Office says another convoy of 200 Pakistanis has arrived safely in Port Sudan.

In a Tweet today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan will continue to facilitate their stay in Port Sudan and arrange their eventual repatriation from Sudan.

