Evacuation of residents from coastal areas underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The process of evacuating the residents of the villages expected to be affected by the cyclone to safe places in the coastal belt was underway by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

The Rangers was providing full assistance in the evacuation of the people along with the civil administration in the rescue operations, said a news release on Tuesday.

Various relief camps have been set up in the adjoining areas of Badin.

In view of the rains and floods, free medical camps were established by the Rangers for the prevention of epidemics and other medical assistance.