Evacuation via helicopter from Kurram to Peshawar continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The evacuation of people from Kurram to Peshawar via helicopter continued on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, over 200 individuals have been safely transported so far. It said that three flights operated yesterday, carrying women, children, and patients among those evacuated.

Meanwhile, the administration confirmed that the supply of medicines and food to the district is also continuing.

As part of a peace agreement, bunkers are being demolished in various areas of Kurram.

The district administration stated that 30 bunkers have been dismantled so far, and the operation to remove the rest will continue.

APP/vak