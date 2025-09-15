Evacuations, relief, and livestock care handled effectively: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson for the Sindh Government’s Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, Syeda Tehseen Abidi, said on Monday that the Sindh government ensured effective management and smooth handling of all stages, including evacuation, livestock treatment, and human relief efforts.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated that the overall flood situation has improved as water flow started to decline.

She said that authorities had made preparations for a potential super flood.

“Now the situation is much better, and we hope we will not move toward a super flood. The flow is expected to decrease further,” she said.

She added that relief camps have been set up with all necessary facilities.

Responding to a question, she said fresh rain alerts have been issued from tomorrow, mainly predicting showers in southern areas, while the flood pressure remains on the northern side, which is unlikely to cause a major impact.