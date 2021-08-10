UrduPoint.com

Evacuee Properties Include 627 Buildings, 357 Shops, 81 Plots, 2 Factories: NA Informed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday informed National Assembly that evacuee properties were included 627 buildings, 357 shops, 81 plots, two factories and 200235 acres land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday informed National Assembly that evacuee properties were included 627 buildings, 357 shops, 81 plots, two factories and 200235 acres land.

Replying on calling attention notice regarding evacuee properties raised by MNAs Usma Qadri, Kishwar Zehra and Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, he said these properties were mostly located in Sindh province.

He said the PTI government was making serious efforts to resolve the issues related to evacuee properties.

He said these properties should have been declared as government properties.

The minister said the efforts of Ministry of Communications should be appreciated in this regard.

He said people had illegally grabbed large portion of these properties.

He said the issue was in court and sub judice. He said any action would be taken after disposal of cases from court.

Panel of the Presiding Officer Amjad Khan Niazi asked the members that the issue was sub judiced and thus it could not be debated right now.

