UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Evacuee Secretary Visits CMC To Inspect COVID-19 Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Evacuee Secretary visits CMC to inspect COVID-19 facilities

Punjab Secretary Evacuee Irshad Ahmed on Saturday visited the Corona Management Center (CMC) at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Evacuee Irshad Ahmed on Saturday visited the Corona Management Center (CMC) at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here ,the secretary said that prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working day and night to avoid the possible spread of the infection. He said that Punjab government was committed to provide best health facilities to the coronavirus patients.

The secretary appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of the coronavirus patients and their security, adding special arrangements had also been made for the medical teams and related staff at the centers.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIU, Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the secretary about the prevailing situation regarding COVID-19 and treatment in the allied hospitals and quarantine facilities of the district.

Later, the secretary visited the Red Crescent hospital and inspected arrangements for COVID-19 patients. He said that as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals,no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' a ..

16 seconds ago

Punjab govt takes historic steps for women empowe ..

17 seconds ago

DPO arranges Iftari for Police Jawan on duty

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister allows reopening public transport

21 seconds ago

Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Curbs Across Be ..

5 minutes ago

People told to stay away from English beauty spots ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.