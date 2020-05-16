Evacuee Secretary visits CMC to inspect COVID-19 facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Evacuee Irshad Ahmed on Saturday visited the Corona Management Center (CMC) at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

According to a handout issued here ,the secretary said that prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the administration was working day and night to avoid the possible spread of the infection. He said that Punjab government was committed to provide best health facilities to the coronavirus patients.

The secretary appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of the coronavirus patients and their security, adding special arrangements had also been made for the medical teams and related staff at the centers.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIU, Dr Khalid Randhawa briefed the secretary about the prevailing situation regarding COVID-19 and treatment in the allied hospitals and quarantine facilities of the district.

Later, the secretary visited the Red Crescent hospital and inspected arrangements for COVID-19 patients. He said that as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals,no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.