Evacuee Trust Board De-seals Buildings
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:03 PM
With the special efforts of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Evacuee Trust Property Board de-sealed the buildings
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) With the special efforts of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Evacuee Trust Property Board de-sealed the buildings.
The Punjab Police spokesperson said that the trust property board had de-sealed the buildings of Abbas Lines
and Elite Training School.
It may be recalled that the board had sealed the building, barracks and hostels of Abbas Lines, Elite Training school in 2003. Due to the sealing of the buildings, difficulties were being faced in accommodation, training and administrative matters.
Additional IG Elite Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi said that the de-sealed buildings of Abbas Lines and Elite Force will be used for administrative matters and barracks training purposes.
