Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) cancels employees' holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has cancelled holidays of all officials in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to the notification, the board officials will not go on leave till Nov 15.