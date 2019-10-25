Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) opens Shiwala Teja Singh Temple

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad with Hindu leaders inaugurated Shiwala Teja Singh Temple,in Sialkot, on Friday.

Special arrangements were made for worship on the occasion as Diwali will be celebrated in the temple on October 27.

Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Hindu leaders, police officers and administration also attended the ceremony.

The chairman said that Federal government had allocated Rs 5,000,000 for renovation of the temple which were completed in five months. He added that minorities were enjoying complete religious liberty and all facilities were being provided to the Hindu and Sikh communities in the country.