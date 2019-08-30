Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) stages rally

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday staged a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Friday staged a rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmirs.

Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee General Secretary Sardar Amir Singh, Hindu leader Munawar Chand and a large number of board employees attended the rally.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmiris would get freedom and the nation was standing with Kashmiri.

The chairman said the nation would not hesitate to give any sacrifice for freedom of Kashmir and defence of Pakistan.

Sikh and hindu leaders also condemned the step of Indian Prime Minister Modi.