Eve-teaser Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Saddar police on Tuesday arrested a youth accused of eve-teasing and blackmailing after complaint of a university girl.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that Aneela filed a complaint, contending that a youth Shehzad was teasing her in university as well as blackmailing her by hurling threats of dire consequences through social media.
The police registered a case and locked the accused behind the bars,while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.
