Open Menu

Eve-teaser Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Eve-teaser arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Saddar police on Tuesday arrested a youth accused of eve-teasing and blackmailing after complaint of a university girl.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Aneela filed a complaint, contending that a youth Shehzad was teasing her in university as well as blackmailing her by hurling threats of dire consequences through social media.

The police registered a case and locked the accused behind the bars,while further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Saddar

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

14 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

14 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

14 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

14 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

14 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

14 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan