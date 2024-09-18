Eve-teaser arrested on CPO orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Rail Bazaar police have arrested an accused after CPO orders on charge of eve-teasing.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received complaints that a youth Majid was involved in habit of eve-teasing in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the CPO directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused and take him to task in accordance with law.

Rail Bazaar police conducted raid and nabbed the accused Majid. Further investigation was under progress, he added.