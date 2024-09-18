Open Menu

Eve-teaser Arrested On CPO Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Eve-teaser arrested on CPO orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Rail Bazaar police have arrested an accused after CPO orders on charge of eve-teasing.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received complaints that a youth Majid was involved in habit of eve-teasing in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the CPO directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused and take him to task in accordance with law.

Rail Bazaar police conducted raid and nabbed the accused Majid. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Progress

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

32 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

38 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

2 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

7 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

8 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan