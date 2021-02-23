Even Field possession failure not exonerated PML-N from corruption charges: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahad Akbar on Tuesday said that the failure of Broadsheet, in getting possession of Even Field apartments in lieu of their dues, did not exonerate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership from its corruption charges.

Responding to a tweet of Maryam Nawaz Sharif the United Kingdom based asset recovery firm Broadsheet had to pay the expenditures incurred on the lawyers in accordance with prevalent law of UK.

He recalled that Maryam Nawaz had submitted a bogus trust deed in the Aven Field case in the Calibri Font, when the font was not even available for public use - according to its inventor Luc(as) de Groot. Such absurds could not be ignored.

He said to date PML-N had failed to provide money trail of Even Field apartments.