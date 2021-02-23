UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Even Field Possession Failure Not Exonerated PML-N From Corruption Charges: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Even Field possession failure not exonerated PML-N from corruption charges: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahad Akbar on Tuesday said that the failure of Broadsheet, in getting possession of Even Field apartments in lieu of their dues, did not exonerate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership from its corruption charges.

Responding to a tweet of Maryam Nawaz Sharif the United Kingdom based asset recovery firm Broadsheet had to pay the expenditures incurred on the lawyers in accordance with prevalent law of UK.

He recalled that Maryam Nawaz had submitted a bogus trust deed in the Aven Field case in the Calibri Font, when the font was not even available for public use - according to its inventor Luc(as) de Groot. Such absurds could not be ignored.

He said to date PML-N had failed to provide money trail of Even Field apartments.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers United Kingdom Money From Broadsheet

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

51 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

1 hour ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.