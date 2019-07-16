UrduPoint.com
Even Graves Won't Be Tax-free In Lahore Anymore

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 50 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

A Rs100 tax will be applied on graves for children while Rs1500 tax will have to be paid for graves of adults.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) After a burden of tax already imposed on people, the government is planning to bring graveyards under the tax net as well.

According to details, the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation has sent a request to Local Government department to approve tax on the graveyards that come under its jurisdiction.

A recommendation has been made to spend the amount collected through tax to oversee the graveyards.

Usually, it cost Rs10,000 for the rent of grave and burial. According to the fresh recommendation, a Rs100 tax will be applied on graves for children while Rs1500 tax will have to be paid for graves of adults.

A written request has been sent to the local government department under which a committee will be made for graveyards.

A chairman will head the committee that will fix the time for burial and Fateha Khawani at the graves. People will only be able to visit the graveyards from 8am to 5pm for Fateha Khawani.

The committee will also fix the length, breadth and depth of the graves.

