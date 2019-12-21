UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Even India Praised Performance Of ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:57 PM

Even India praised performance of ISPR

The Indian National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant (retd) has praised the performance of Pakistan ISPR department

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) The Indian National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant (retd) has praised the performance of Pakistan ISPR department.

According to the media reports, Indian's cyber security chief Saturday stressed the need for a unified public relations command for the three wings of the armed forces to ensure an upper hand in the narrative warfare with Pakistan, which, he opined, has "got its act together" through its Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).He stated that Indian three wings of the armed forces have their own public relations officers and "they are going in different ways".

"When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DG-ISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways.

Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains," he said.Talking about the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR), which serves as the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Pant said the neighbouring country got its act together in narrative warfare through the agency.Rajesh Pant added, "When they (DGISPR) conduct a narrative warfare, let's say in the case of Kashmir, the message they send to Europe is that human rights are being infringed." While when they engage with Islamic nations they tell them that islam is under threat, noted Pant, adding, "What they told the southeast Asia is that there is a regional instability," said Pant.

"So, they seem to have got their act together," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Europe ISPR Media Asia

Recent Stories

MQM-P, Bahali Committee hold separate rallies to s ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truc ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry forms committee to probe into overseas Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir March today at fed ..

2 minutes ago

Finland to Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp ..

12 minutes ago

Two die in Qilla Saif-Ullah clash

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.