Even India praised performance of ISPR

The Indian National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant (retd) has praised the performance of Pakistan ISPR department

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) The Indian National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant (retd) has praised the performance of Pakistan ISPR department.

According to the media reports, Indian's cyber security chief Saturday stressed the need for a unified public relations command for the three wings of the armed forces to ensure an upper hand in the narrative warfare with Pakistan, which, he opined, has "got its act together" through its Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).He stated that Indian three wings of the armed forces have their own public relations officers and "they are going in different ways".

"When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DG-ISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways.

Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains," he said.Talking about the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR), which serves as the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Pant said the neighbouring country got its act together in narrative warfare through the agency.Rajesh Pant added, "When they (DGISPR) conduct a narrative warfare, let's say in the case of Kashmir, the message they send to Europe is that human rights are being infringed." While when they engage with Islamic nations they tell them that islam is under threat, noted Pant, adding, "What they told the southeast Asia is that there is a regional instability," said Pant.

"So, they seem to have got their act together," he concluded.