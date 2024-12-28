Even rain fails to improve air quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The average air quality of the city was recorded unhealthy despite rain on Saturday.

The data collected from IQAir showed that the average AQI of the city was 204 (very unhealthy) and the PM2.5 concentration was 25.

8 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

The most polluted city areas included near Adda Plot, Raiwind Road (255), Polo Ground Cantt (254), Model Town Link Road (236), Thokar (224), Phase VIII DHA (224), Mini Market Gulberg (218), Askari 10 (213), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (211) and Valencia Town (210).