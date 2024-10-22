Open Menu

Evening Of Eastern Classical Music Being Held On Saturday At NAPA

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Evening of Eastern classical music being held on Saturday at NAPA

An evening of Eastern classical music at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Saturday, 26th October, starting at 6:30 PM. This special event will feature the enchanting sounds of the Sarod, played by the exceptionally talented Muzamil Hussain, alongside the mesmerizing flute performance of Aqmal Qadri

Muzamil Hussain, known for his mastery of the Sarod, has captivated audiences with his profound ability to evoke deep emotions through the intricate melodies of this rare and beautiful instrument. His performances reflect both technical brilliance and an enduring connection to the roots of classical music.

Muzamil Hussain, known for his mastery of the Sarod, has captivated audiences with his profound ability to evoke deep emotions through the intricate melodies of this rare and beautiful instrument. His performances reflect both technical brilliance and an enduring connection to the roots of classical music.

