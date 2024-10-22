Evening Of Eastern Classical Music Being Held On Saturday At NAPA
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
An evening of Eastern classical music at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Saturday, 26th October, starting at 6:30 PM. This special event will feature the enchanting sounds of the Sarod, played by the exceptionally talented Muzamil Hussain, alongside the mesmerizing flute performance of Aqmal Qadri
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An evening of Eastern classical music at the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Saturday, 26th October, starting at 6:30 PM. This special event will feature the enchanting sounds of the Sarod, played by the exceptionally talented Muzamil Hussain, alongside the mesmerizing flute performance of Aqmal Qadri.
Muzamil Hussain, known for his mastery of the Sarod, has captivated audiences with his profound ability to evoke deep emotions through the intricate melodies of this rare and beautiful instrument. His performances reflect both technical brilliance and an enduring connection to the roots of classical music.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws22 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries7 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme22 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary22 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city7 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health53 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk53 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control29 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances29 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari29 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes12 minutes ago