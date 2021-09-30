UrduPoint.com

Evening OPD In Seven Sections At Naseerullah Babar Hospital Starts, Patients To Get Free Medicine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

Evening OPD in seven sections at Naseerullah Babar hospital starts, patients to get free medicine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has started Outpatient Department (OPD) service in seven sections at Naseerullah Babar hospital for facilitating dwellers of Kohat road and suburban areas of the city in getting treatment at very nominal charges.

At the OPD service of Naseerullah Babar hospital, free medicine will also be provided to patients, informed an official of Health Department.

During OPD, examination services to patients of heart, surgical, gynae, dental, medical and orthopedic.

The timing of Evening OPD services has been set as starting from 2:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m, providing treatment facility for six hours.

Patients can get free check up, prescription and medicine after payment of Rs. 10 to collect a registration chit from counter, the official added.

Initially, the target for examination of patients is set as 100 on daily basis and later will be increased while evaluating corona situation.

The official informed that evening OPD at Naseerullah Babar hospital will serve as a role model and over its success, the practice will also be introduced at all the District Headquarter hospitals.

The patients visiting at evening OPD will be provided free medicine from pharmacy established in all the hospitals.

An agreement is also signed with a private company for preservation of sensitive medicines in cold storage, the official continued.

From these cold storage medicines will be available round the clock to all the patients visiting different hospitals of the province.

