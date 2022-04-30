UrduPoint.com

Evening Shift For Pet Care In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :District Livestock department has initiated evening shift for the care of pets at its veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across the district here.

According to Deputy Director Livestock Dr Shafqat Mehmood, the livestock department evolved a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the people regarding treatment of their pet animals.

Earlier, veterinary doctors were available for treatment of pet animals in the morning shift only and more than 3000 pets were treated on monthly basis during that shift.

Under the new decision the veterinary doctors would be available in the evening also in order to facilitate people in getting medical treatment for their pets, informed the official.

