Evening Shift In OPD, LGH Eulogized

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The evening shift of the outdoor department in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is a blessing for citizens.

These views were expressed by International Human Rights Movement Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan during his visit to the OPD, LGH here on Wednesday.

He said that a large number of people were benefiting from this facility every day.

Citizens who were unable to go outdoors in the morning for their medical issues during the day due to their personal engagements, now they could avail OPD evening shift after leaving their offices, he added.

He appreciated the Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar who was striving for welfare of the poor and the sick and said that far-reaching reforms of the principal for further innovation in the medical facilities available at the LGH were unable to be denied.

Nasir Iqbal said the LGH was the only government hospital in Punjab where a second shift of OPD was working for the convenience of citizens. He demanded that government hospitals of all four provinces including Punjab should start evening shifts in their respective outdoor departments by imitating the LGH.

He said that in this era of high inflation, providing modern medical facilitiesas well as free medicines to citizens in outdoor department of the LGH wascertainly a desirable initiative according to the government's policy.

