Evening To Honour Showbiz Personality Iqbal Latif Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Evening to honour showbiz personality Iqbal Latif held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP Karachi organized an evening in honour of showbiz personality Iqbal Latif at the ACP.

Iqbal Latif had been awarded 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his services to the promotion of Arts and Culture.

Iqbal Latif on the occasion thanked the organizers for the evening to celebrate the award.

Actor Shakeel Siddiqui, Kashif Grami, Shehzad Raza and others also spoke on the occasion.

