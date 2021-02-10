UrduPoint.com
Evening With Famous Comedian Qadir Bux Mitho On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Evening with famous comedian Qadir Bux Mitho on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :An online evening with famous Comedian Qadir Bux Mitho will be celebrated in Cafe Saqafat on Thursday through a weekly online programme of Sindh Culture department.

The programme will be live on culture department's facebook page at 7p.m.

Host of the programme will be Bakhshan Mehranvi.

The culture department in view of Covid-19 has started the online programme from November in which 15 prominent personalities have participated so far.

The culture department owing to the popularity of the programme has also announced to continue its online series in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

