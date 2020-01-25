UrduPoint.com
Evening With Intellectual Arif Mulghani Arranged At PUCAR

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Saraiki Literary academy in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts arranged an evening with famous Saraiki intellectual Arif Malghani.

The ceremony was anchored by Dr Sadia Kamal, and presided over by senior poet Wafa Chishti.

In her welcomed address, Wafa Chishti said it was an appreciable step of Arif Malghani to keep literature and journalism side by side, adding literary services of Arif Malghani were unforgettable.

Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain, Shahid Dhareja, Asghar Abid, Razaq Chishti, Rana Abrar Khalid and others also addressed on the occasion and threw light on life and work of Arif Malghani.

