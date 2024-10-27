Open Menu

Event At SD High School On Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 04:41 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A ceremony was held at Government Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur under the auspices of School education to observe Kashmir Black Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor attended the event as a chief guest. While expressing his views, he stated that on October 27, India illegally occupied Kashmir against the wishes of the people of the region. Today is being observed as Black Day to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers. The Indian army has inflicted severe atrocities in Kashmir. Our Kashmiri brothers are passionately fighting for their freedom. The people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers and express their solidarity.

Earlier, senior teacher Abdul Ghafoor Shah and other speakers expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris. They stated that despite the oppression and brutality of the Indian army, the Kashmiri brothers are making sacrifices for their freedom. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Principal of the institution Muhammad Siddique, DEO Education Muhammad Akram, teachers, officials and staff from government departments, and representatives of civil society.

More Stories From Pakistan