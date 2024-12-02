Event for special persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inaugurated events at Farid Park Bahawalpur on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur and the Special education Department.

The Chairman of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur, the Director General of PHA, and other officials were present. They inspected art, crafts, chair-making, tailoring, and other stalls prepared by special children, as well as screening and assessment stalls for persons with disabilities.

MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar praised the efforts of PHA and the Special Education Department for organizing a splendid event on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. He stated that persons with disabilities were an important part of society. The government is taking significant steps to make persons with disabilities useful and productive citizens and to ensure their welfare. During the event, special children also presented a beautiful tableau, which the attendees highly appreciated. Later, gifts were distributed among the special children, and honorary shields were also given to event organizers.