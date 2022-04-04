Event held at IUB in connection with World Autism Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A special function, on the occasion of World Autism Day, was organized by the Department of Psychology, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Abbasia Campus.

The event was attended by the head of the department Dr. Muhammad Saleem, teachers, and students in large numbers. On this occasion, the main building of Abbasia Campus was illuminated with blue light to raise awareness about autism.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem said"Autism Spectrum Disorder is a disorder of mental, and emotional behavior.

""Early diagnosis, counseling, and treatment can help children with autism get better.Children suffering from autism should be screened for timely diagnosis and given speech and occupational therapy. The process of learning in association with children with autism is better and such activities should be organized for such children."He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti for the special patronage in organizing the event.