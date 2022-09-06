Event held at IUB on Defence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A special ceremony was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country on the occasion of Defence Day.

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message said that on 6 September 1965 our brave forces crushed the evil intentions of the enemy. The special feature of the 1965 war was the spirit of ideal love of the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan. This love enabled us to defeat an enemy many folds bigger than us.

Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said "Today, there is a crucial need to awaken and energize this spirit again.

Pro-that today reminds us of our martyrs and on this day the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who laid down their lives."Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Warraich said"We should all play an active role to fulfill our children's education and other needs. The war of 1965 was the first war in Pakistan in which the soldiers of the Pakistan Army gave their lives and this sacrifice is still going on."We should take care of our martyr's families as much as possible. Families of martyred Wing Commander Khurram Samad Shaheed, Capt Hassaan Abid Shaheed, and Capt Sohail Akbar Shaheed were also present at the occasion.