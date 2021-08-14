UrduPoint.com

Sat 14th August 2021

Event held at IUB to mark 75th Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated Pakistan's 75th Independence Day with national enthusiasm.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor hoisted the flag along with teachers, students and recited the national anthem.

A seminar on life and services of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V Mohsin Pakistan was jointly organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani, Dean Faculty of Law, Tasleem Ahmad Langah, Station Director Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Tahir Mehmood Rana, Deputy General Manager South TDCP, Dr.

Shahid Hassan Rizvi, Prof. Dr. Akbar Malik and Dr. Muhammad Tahir addressed the gathering. Independence Day celebrations at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will continue throughout the month of August. These include student speech competitions, Art exhibitions at the College of Art and Design and other event webinars. Later, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited the Federal board of Revenue office in Lodhran where he attended the flag hoisting ceremony along with the Commissioner Income Tax as the Chief Guest.

