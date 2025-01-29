Event held at IUB to mark International Day of Clean Energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Faculty of Social Sciences and SDGs Collaboration Centre, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, marked the International Day of Clean Energy by organising an insightful session aimed at promoting a deeper understanding of sustainable energy practices.

The event highlighted the urgency of transitioning to renewable resources, focused on educating students about the critical role of clean energy in mitigating climate change, its far-reaching environmental benefits and actionable steps individuals can take to contribute to a greener future. The International Day of Clean Energy is observed annually on January 26th and plays an important role in advancing several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This day directly supports SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy, ensuring access to sustainable and modern energy for all. It also aligns with SDG 13 Climate Action by emphasizing the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, development, and deployment of clean energy technologies.

A key focus of the International Day of Clean Energy also contributes to SDG 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. Moreover, the promotion of clean energy solutions is essential for sustainable urban development (SDG 11), promoting responsible consumption and production patterns (SDG 12), and ultimately creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

By bridging theoretical knowledge with practical solutions, the Faculty of Social Sciences reinforced its commitment to nurturing environmentally conscious leaders. The session concluded with a resounding call to action, urging participants to leverage their academic and social platforms to drive the global clean energy transition. A key emphasis was placed on empowering students to become proactive agents of change.

Speakers underscored the importance of individual actions such as reducing energy consumption and adopting sustainable lifestyles while also stressing the need for systemic reforms in infrastructure.The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences. It was attended by Prof. Dr. Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman of the Department of Political Science; Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman of the Department of Social Work; Prof. Dr. Salman Bin Naeem, Chairman of the Department of Information Management; Prof. Samar Fahad; Prof. Ahmad Bilal; Dr. Abid Rashid Gill, Chairman of the Department of Economics; Dr. Malik Adnan, Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies; Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Anthropology; and other faculty members.