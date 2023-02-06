Event held at LUMHS to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

To mark the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" an event was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, attended by a large number of students, faculty members, officials and staff of the University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :To mark the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" an event was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, attended by a large number of students, faculty members, officials and staff of the University.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the event was organised to show support and unity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Pakistani people always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian forces in IIOJ&K and human rights violations.

He reaffirmed the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan extended to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.

He said that in today's democratic and media dominating era, it was very unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic rights through this tyrannical detention.

By observing the day of solidarity of Kashmir, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle.

Prof Ikram Din Ujjan further added that the Indian Government was using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress indigenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation which cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

He further added that India was committing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at large scale for several decades.

He said that Kashmiris are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination.

The Vice Chancellor urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

He also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.